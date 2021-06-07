Thruway Authority: Daily closure of Exit 1S eastbound ramp from I-90

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Thruway Authority announced the daily temporary closure of the eastbound Exit 1S (Rte. 20 – Western Ave.) Interstate 90 off-ramp. The closure will take place the week of June 7, weather permitting.

During the scheduled construction, the exit ramp will be closed to all traffic from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All traffic seeking to access Western Ave. after exiting the Thruway at Exit 24 should follow the posted detour, which will direct drivers to I-87 north (Adirondack Northway) Exit 2W and immediately back onto I-87 south toward Western Ave. The Exit 1S ramp westbound from Albany will not be impacted.

The tandem lot located next to the former Exit 24 toll plaza will remain accessible at all times.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

The closure is part of the Thruway Authority’s Cashless Tolling Design-Build Project.