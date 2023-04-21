ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We’re wrapping up our third week of the “No New Clothes” pledge! As we enter the last leg of our Earth Month challenge, we’re exploring local spots to go secondhand shopping.

For more than 35 years, the Great Finds Thrift Boutique, through Equinox, has been offering a “thrifty” experience for shoppers, while also providing a training center for individuals who want to enter or re-enter the workforce. They also provide vouchers through area agencies to women in need, such as domestic violence survivors, to help them get professional clothes as they work towards a new chapter in life.

“I feel like I’m at the job I’m supposed to be, do you ever feel that way? It’s just so many components that happen here, it’s about caring about your community outside and in,” said Susan Taylor, manager of the boutique.

The store is located at 260 Washington Avenue in Albany. They are open Monday – Friday from 12-5 p.m.