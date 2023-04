VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Founded in 2016 through the First United Methodist Church, Karie Jean’s Closet quickly outgrew its first location. Now, the thrift store is at a size that it allows itself to make impact not just locally, but globally.

Karie Jean’s Closet is located at 50 Voorheesville Avenue in Voorheesville. The store is open Thursday and Sunday from 12 – 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 12 – 7 p.m.