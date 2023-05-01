GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Each year, Goodwill NYNJ helps people repurpose and reuse millions of pounds of pre-loved clothing and goods. In the last installment of our “No New Clothes” pledge, we showcase one more option for sustainable shopping, that can even be done from the comfort of your couch.

According to Director of Communications Jose Medellin, Goodwill NYNJ has made the following environmental impact throughout their territory in 2021:

In 2021, Goodwill NYNJ helped residents re-purpose more than 40 million pounds of pre-loved clothing and home goods, successfully diverting them from landfills.

In 2021, Goodwill NYNJ sustainable retail operations saved nearly 59k metric tons of CO2 from polluting the atmosphere.

In 2021, more than one million individual donors donated to Goodwill NYNJ

The Guilderland Goodwill store is located on 2025 Western Avenue. If you want to check out their online shopping option, click here.