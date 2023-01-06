ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A now-ended Christmas holiday season brought familiar tropes to even COVID-distanced festivities, including carols, lighted trees, sightings of Santa Claus, toys, and presents. Often forgotten in commercialized society, however, are the 12 days after December 25 that still belong to Christmastime.

People of Hispanic heritage in particular make a major holiday out of January 6, the Epiphany, the manifestation to the Magi on the last 12th night. It is called “El Día de Los Reyes”—Three Kings Day—which crowns the Wisemen with royal status.

With the holiday, it’s not Santa who gets top billing. The Three Kings are the ones who bring gifts to the children, provided they leave food for the camels who made the journey with them.

In Albany, Capital District Latinos has planned a celebration to commemorate the holiday and to share the history of the Three Kings with the public. Free food and toys will be gifted to children at the event, slated for Saturday, January 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The celebration will be held at 160 Central Avenue. For more information, call (518) 801-9440 ext. 5083.