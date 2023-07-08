ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a rollover crash that took place on New Loudon Road in North Colonie. The accident occurred at 9:55 a.m. on July 8.

Police say that three cars were involved in the crash, with two of the vehicles rolling over and one catching on fire. Only the three drivers occupied the vehicles.

Officers were told by one of the drivers that an uninvolved vehicle allegedly caused the chain-reaction crash after pulling into the roadway, causing multiple vehicles to swerve.

All three of the drivers were assisted by EMS before being transported to Albany Medical Center. Two of the drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries, while the third driver sustained critical injuries.

The roadway was completely shutdown for several hours while an investigation was conducted. The road reopened fully by 5:40 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. Impairment does not appear to have been a factor, but police say speed may have played a role.