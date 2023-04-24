WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people were hospitalized after a structure fire Sunday night which required multiple crews to fight. According to Watervliet Professional Firefighters Local 590, the fire took place around 5:40 p.m.

Firefighters say they received multiple calls regarding the fire, and police were alerted as well with three people potentially trapped. A second alarm was called to Troy along with mutual aid.

Firefighters say once they arrived, there was a heavy fire protruding from multiple windows. The fire was under control within 30 minutes and an extensive overall was needed.

Firefighters say three people were hospitalized, two being children. They did not mention their current condition. Fire investigators stayed on the scene until roughly 11 p.m.