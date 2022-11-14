ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some local students are gearing up for the winter season thanks to the generosity of the community. Officials said $45,000 in cash donations were collected over the past several weeks during Albany’s Cash for Coats drive.

More than 1,500 coats and over 3,500 hats, gloves and scarves are going to students at schools through the Albany City School District. District leaders said the clothing will help improve student attendance.

“And sometimes, the prohibiting factor for our students coming to school is because they may not have the appropriate winter clothing — hats, gloves, mittens, coats — to wear to school,” Albany CSD Superintendent Dr. Kaweeda Adams said.

The Cash for Coats drive started in 2007.