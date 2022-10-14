ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Breast cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers, corporate and community members are walking to raise funds for breast cancer on Sunday October 15. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks help educate the community on the importance of health screenings while raising funds to support the Society’s lifesaving mission for research and patient services.

The three-to-five-mile walks have grown into the largest and most impactful breast cancer movement. The walk provides support from the community for breast cancer survivors, thrivers, caregivers and families.

Some Facts

One in eight women will fight breast cancer in their lifetime. Breast cancer can also affect men too. Female breast cancer surpasses lung cancer to become the number one diagnosed cancer worldwide. More than 287,000 women are diagnosed with 17,800 women being in New York. 41 percent of Americans missed health checkups during the pandemic, including cancer screenings.

The walk takes place on October 15 starting at noon at the Washington Park Parade Grounds in Albany. Registration starts at 10 a.m. Carli O’Hara, Age 16, Founder of Real Kids Wear Pink Program, Dr. Michael and Debbie Sheridan for their lifetime fundraising of over $1.2 million, and Albany Broadcasting Company will be in attendance at the event.