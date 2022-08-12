EAST BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who drowned in Thompson’s Lake on Thursday. He has been identified as Mahbeer Magasa, 58, of Guyana.

Sheriff Craig Apple said an autopsy found that he died from asphyxiation due to drowning. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the possible drowning around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Magasa reportedly went under the water and did not resurface.

Apple said Magasa was in about 40 feet of water when he was found by New York State Police divers. Crews were unable to revive him.