ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Carmit, a member of The Pussycat Dolls, is set to be the featured headliner of the 2022 Capital Pride Parade and Festival in Albany. The parade is set to return on June 12 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carmit was an original and longest member of the pop group and one of the main three lead vocalists. The Pussycat Dolls had dozens of hit singles including “When I Grow Up,” “Buttons,” and “Don’t Cha.”

Pop singer JORDY is set to be the opening headliner at the festival. His EP titled “Long Distance” features fan favorites such as “I Just Wanna Be Loved,” “Tomorrow ft. OSTON” and “Long Distance.”

The festival also includes a performance by Grand Central Station, Albany’s Annual Drag Revue, and a special prevue performance from the Playhouse Stage Company. The festival will be hosted and emceed by comedian and FLY92 DJ Shawn Gillie.

This year’s Capital Pride Parade and Festival is sponsored by Hannaford Supermarkets. With an annual

attendance of over 25,000 people, this event is the largest LGBTQ+ pride celebration in the northeast outside of New York City and Boston.