‘The Pajama Game’ cast collect jammies for kids

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – To celebrate their production of “The Pajama Game,” students at Siena College are collecting pajamas for kids in need.

“The Pajama Game” cast wrapped their two week production on Sunday, but the show isn’t over.

The cast and crew has decided to extend their collection of pajama donations for St. Catherine’s Center for Children in Albany.

If you’re interested in making a pajama donation, they’re accepting all clothing sizes, until Wednesday, Nov. 4. Donations can be dropped off at the lobby in Foy Hall at Siena College.