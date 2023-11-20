ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City School District of Albany Marching Falcons are preparing for the opportunity of a lifetime. The band was invited to France to help commemorate an important anniversary of the D-Day invasion of World War II.

This isn’t the band’s first time overseas. Under the direction of Marching Band Director Bryan Cady, the Marching Falcons participated in the 75th anniversary D-Day events back in 2019.

“I just felt so honored to be in the presence of so many World War II veterans, because they did so much for the world, that’s really the only way I can describe it,” said one student.

Before the set list is complete and the band can pack their bags, they will be fundraising for the trip. Donations can be made through the Albany Fund for Education.