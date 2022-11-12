ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The League of Women Voters of Albany County (LWVAC) will be hosting a gala on November 17 at the Congregation Beth Emeth in Albany to celebrate its 100-year history. The gala will start at 5 p.m. and tickets for the event are on sale now online.

“We give warm thanks to the generous spirit of our Life Members, for their leadership in the critical work of supporting voter education and civic engagement with all levels of our government.,” said MaryKate Owens, LWVAC President. “Our nonpartisan advocacy has taken many forms: ensuring fair access to the polls, helping build a library in Colonie, ending political patronage on school boards, working for equity in climate justice, and fighting for transparency in government. We are committed to doing this work now and for many years to come.”

The gala will also honor 16 Life Members, members who have been a part of the League for over 50 years. The event will include a silent auction, a photo opportunity area, a civics quiz, a history stable, hors d’oeuvres, music by Sonny & Perley, and a cash bar. The dress code is dressy casual or business.