ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Lazy Axe in Albany will be hosting their annual Halloween weekend axe throwing competition. The “Trick or Yeet” tournament is scheduled for October 28.

The World Axe Throwing League (WATL) sanctioned tier three tournament will feature competitions in all four throwing disciplines, which will be held at the following times:

Knife – 9 a.m.

Big axe – 11 a.m.

Duals – 1 p.m.

Hatchet – 3 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to wear costumes. The event will kick off with an open practice session held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on October 27.

The venue will also offer a variety of beverages for purchase at the event. Attendees are allowed to bring outside food, but are not permitted to bring outside alcohol.

The Lazy Axe is located at 1865 Central Avenue. You can register for Trick or Yeet online by visiting the venue’s website.