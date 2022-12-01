ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Founded in 1981, the Capital Repertory Theatre, also known as theREP, has been home to over 5,000 performances and 1,500 professional artists. According to its website, theREP continues to be an entertainment hub while serving the community.

TheREP was created by the coming together of Albany businesses and community and civic leaders. With donated labor and materials, the abandoned supermarket at 111 N. Pearl Street called the Grand Cash Market become the home of Albany’s first professional resident theatre.

The League of Theatre Artists, a group of diverse actors, directors and playwrights, along with community leaders and volunteers founded Capital Repertory Company. They then created the Capital Repertory Theatre.

TheREP is a not-for-profit cultural organization and the only member of the League of Resident Theatres (LORT) in the Capital Region. LORT is an organization that promotes the positive impact of theaters in the arts and communities.

Through this organization, theREP creates opportunities for both up-and-coming and seasoned theatre professionals by providing artists with a support system for developing new work, as well as reviving favorites and classics.

TheREP’s mission is to “to create meaningful theatre with an authentic connection to the community we serve.” This includes proving high-quality theatre to the Capital Region, ensuring students experience live theatre before they graduate and helping define the region as a cultural destination.

Over the past 30 years, theREP has been renovated several times. Today, it includes a 286-seat theatre, a café space, a costume-making shop and a rehearsal hall. According to the website, it has an annual operating budget of $2.3 million with more than 83% going back to the local community.

TheREP is a part of Proctors Collaborative, which also includes Proctors and Universal Preservation Hall. TheREP is currently showing “The Wizard of Oz” until December 31. To keep up to date on all the future showings, you can visit theREP website.