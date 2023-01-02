ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The MVP Arena has had a few different names over the years — the Knickerbocker Arena, Pepsi Arena, Times Union Center. No matter the name, the multi-purpose facility hosts concerts, family shows and sporting events, which averages to 165 events a year.

This is the history of the MVP Arena. All information is from the MVP arena website.

Under the name Knickerbocker Arena, the facility officially opened on January 30, 1990 with a performance by Frank Sinatra. The Knickerbocker Arena was officially renamed the Pepsi Arena on January 8, 1997. In 2007, it was renamed the Times Union Center. The Times Union choose not to extend it’s naming rights agreement in September 2021. The naming rights were awarded to MVP Health Care in November that same year.

Since Sinatra’s performance, more than 18 million people have walked into the space. MVP Arena is owned by Albany County and operated by ASM Global. The venue can seat between 6,000 and 17,500 people.

In 2000, MVP Arena ranked 14th nationally in total concert attendance. Sell-out concerts have included Fleetwood Mac, Celine Dion, Blake Shelton, Jonas Brothers, Elton John, Ariana Grande, Metallica, Justin Timberlake, and Phish.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra have performed at the arena more than any other act, appearing over 20 times. In October 2018, Phish set the record for all time highest ticket sales over the course of 13 shows.

The Grateful Dead performed at the venue 13 times between 1990 and 1995. In 2015, Dead & Company performed at arena for the first time. In 1999, three records were broken for the facility: the total number of events at 178, gross ticket sales for the year, and single event gross revenue for a performance by Pavarotti.

Family shows at the MVP Arena have included Disney on Ice, the Harlem Globetrotters, Sesame Street Live, Marvel Universe Live, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Jurassic World and Monster Jam.

The first sporting event at MVP Arena was an Albany Patroons game on February 4, 1990. The facility is home to the Siena Saints Division I Men’s Basketball team, the Albany Empire of the National Arena League, and the Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League.

MVP Arena regularly hosts NCAA events. In 1995, the facility held the first sold-out NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship East Regional first and second rounds in the country. The NCAA Wrestling National Championships came to Albany for the first time in 2002. In 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2016, 2021 and 2022, the arena held the Division I NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Regionals.

Other sporting events held in the MVP Arena include the NYSPHSAA State Wrestling Championship, Mayor’s Cup Ice Hockey, WNBA pre-season, high school basketball and CrossFit regionals.