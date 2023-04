ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Egg announced its 2023 concert series on Wednesday. The series includes three shows, headlined by Gaelic Storm, Aimee Mann, and Steve Hackett on different days. Tickets are available online, over the phone at (518) 473-1845, or at the Egg Box Office Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Schedule: