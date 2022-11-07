ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City School District of Albany has elected John Yagielski as their interim superintendent, following the retirement of Superintendent Kaweeda Adams, which she announced on October 11. Adams will remain Superintendent until January 6, 2023.

Yagielski brings 11 years of experience as a superintendent, serving at two separate school districts. One being Shenendehowa Central School District, where he retired in 1997, and the other being Greece, in the Rochester area. He’s also served as the interim superintendent in the Niskayuna, Schenectady, and Brittonkill school districts, as well as the interim district superintendent for the Capital Region Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES).

Yagielski’s local experience does not stop there, as he’s served five months as the district’s interim deputy superintendent for business and finance this year. He’s also served as the chief financial officer in Baltimore’s public schools.

“I have great admiration and respect for the leadership team in place in Albany,” Yagielski said. “At the Board of Education, district and building levels, the district has an exceptional group of talented, dedicated, hard-working individuals who care deeply about the success of every student. I am looking forward to joining this team and serving this community as we work together to continue the progress the district has made under Superintendent Adams.”