ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With spring officially beginning and the weather hopefully starting to match, why not get out for a walk? Using All Trails, News10 has compiled a list of what trails are considered the best in Albany County. All Trails uses reviews from trail-goers to make their rankings.

Length: 36.7 miles

Elevation gain: 1,062 ft.

Route type: point to point

Colonie Town Park

According to All Trails, Mohawk-Hudson Canalway is a wheelchair, kid, and stroller-friendly trail for walking, biking, running, bird watching, and viewing. It takes roughly 11 hours and 22 minutes to complete in full. The route crosses roads in multiple areas. There are also many picnic tables and places to unwind and enjoy nature.

Length: 18 miles

Elevation gain: 515 ft.

Route type: out and back

Rail Trail, 722 S Pearl Street, Albany

According to All Trails, the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail takes an average of five hours and 38 minutes to complete. It is wheelchair, stroller, and kid-friendly. Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash. The trail is also good for walking, running, biking, and snowshoeing.

Length: 2.4 miles

Elevation gain: 104 ft.

Route type: loop

135 Fuller Road, Albany

According to All Trails, the Rensselaer Lake Loop via Rapp Barren’s Red Trail allows leashed dogs and is kid-friendly. The trail also has lake views and is apt for running. It takes 47 minutes on average to complete.

Length: 0.9 miles

Elevation gain: 78 ft.

Route type: loop

Fox Preserve, Latham

According to All Trails, the Fox Preserve Loop takes an average of 20 minutes to complete, and dogs are allowed if they are on a leash. The trail is also kid-friendly and good for snowshoeing, bird-watching, and forest and river views.

Length: 0.6 miles

Elevation gain: 49 ft.

Route type: loop

56 Game Farm Road, Delmar (Five Rivers Environmental Education Center)

According to All Trails, the Beaver Tree Trail takes an average of 13 minutes to complete. Dogs are not welcome. The trail is kid-friendly and good for walking, running, and bird-watching.

Length: 0.9 miles

Elevation gain: 9 ft.

Route type: loop

Bauer Environmental Park (553F Sand Creek Road, Colonie)

According to All Trails, the Bauer Environmental Park Loop takes an average of 16 minutes to complete. Dogs are welcome as long as they are on a leash. The trail is wheelchair-friendly, kid-friendly, and stroller-friendly. It is 90% boardwalk making it easy to walk or run on.

Length: 1.2 miles

Elevation gain: 19 ft.

Route type: loop

Corning City Preserve (Quay Street, Albany)

According to All Trails, the Corning City Preserve Loop takes an average of 22 minutes to complete. Dogs are allowed as long as they are leashed, and the trail is wheelchair, kid, and stroller friendly. It is good for biking, walking, running, and bird watching.

Length: 1.7 miles

Elevation gain: 114 ft.

Route type: loop

Normanskill Farm (Mill Road, Albany)

According to All Trails, the Stevens Farm Trail takes an average of 36 minutes to complete and allows dogs only if leashed. It is kid-friendly but lacks shade. It is good for hiking, walking, and running.

Length: 4.4 miles

Elevation gain: 360 ft.

Route type: loop

65 O’Neil Road, Albany

According to All Trails, the Capital Hills Golf Course takes an average of one hour and 38 minutes to complete. It is kid and dog-friendly, however, dogs must be leashed at certain points.

Length: 2.5 miles

Elevation gain: 278 ft.

Route type: loop

1235-345 Cass Hill Road, Voorheesville

According to All Trails, the Hannacroix Ravine Orange Trail takes an average of one hour to complete and is kid-friendly. Dogs are welcome and can be off their leash in some areas.