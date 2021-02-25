Albany School of Humanities celebrates Black History with educational music

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As more students return to in-person learning, one local school has created an interactive and educational way to welcome them into the building, while also celebrating the pioneers of Black History Month.

“Any day that you can start your day with music is a great day so, with this year being as crazy as it is just a little extra something in the morning to help people kind of get people into a good mood coming in the school would be helpful,” says Bryan Cady, band instructor at the Albany School of Humanities.

The Albany School of Humanities has gone beyond the normal daily routines of arriving to class by adding an extra flair and beat to the student’s day all while continuing to educate the students about the trailblazers and culture that is celebrated during Black History Month. At the start of each day, instructor Bryan Cady greets the students with music from select artists that represent Black culture.

“Music at its most base value just brings everybody together,” said Cady. “Certainly, they know who Beyonce is, they know who Michael Jackson is. They didn’t know who Billy Holiday was a week ago, they know who she is now. Just getting a greater understanding of the huge impact that Black musicians have had on our culture.”

The lessons don’t stop there. After the students have made their way to class, information packets are sent out to the teachers as they look to expand on the history that is so closely related to the student’s way of life.

“It gives them a sense of identity and the kids get a sense of where they come from and the effects that they have had on the music industry,” says Marie Culihan, Principal of the Albany School of Humanities.

And for Cady, he says that even though the interactions in the morning may be brief, the opportunity to keep the music and culture thriving through his students is what teaching is all about.

“We don’t want the music to fall into obscurity, it’s there for a reason and there is so much to be learned from it and gained from it,” says Cady. “The fact that these kids are going to hopefully embrace it on some level or go home and talk to their parents or grandparents about what they listened to, it’s keeping the music alive.”