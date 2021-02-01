Ten arrested after drug busts at three Cohoes homes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Cohoes Police Department, along with the New York State Police and United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), had search warrants for three locations in the City of Cohoes. The purpose of the search warrants stem from months-long investigations into drug sales and distribution from the three residences.

On Thursday, Jan. 28 at about 8 p.m., the Cohoes Police Department, New York State Police, and DEA visited 101 Congress Street Apt. 1R, 19 Newark Street, and 153 Main Street Apt. 3. The search warrants resulted in ten arrests. Additionally, police found a sawed off shotgun, 20 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 13 grams of cocaine, and $9,183.

Details of the arrests are as follows:

Stalin Santos, 26, of Cohoes was arrested on two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. Santos was arraigned in Cohoes City Court and released on own recognizance.

John Bulmer, 50, of Cohoes was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. Bulmer was arraigned in Cohoes City Court and remanded to Albany County Jail on $20,000 cash or bond.

William McGovern, 32, of Cohoes was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and was released with an appearance ticket to appear in Cohoes City Court at a later date.

Erik Potter, 45, of Cohoes was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and was released with an appearance ticket to appear in Cohoes City Court at a later date.

William Bressette, 55, of Cohoes was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and was released with an appearance ticket to appear in Cohoes City Court at a later date.

Constantin Cristacho, 43, of Cohoes was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and was released with an appearance ticket to appear in Cohoes City Court at a later date.

Theresa Wood, 50, of Cohoes was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and was released with an appearance ticket to appear in Cohoes City Court at a later date.

Dennya Taylor, 43, of Cohoes was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and was released with an appearance ticket to appear in Cohoes City Court at a later date.

Kayla Perry, 32, of Cohoes was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and was released with an appearance ticket to appear in Cohoes City Court at a later date.

Coleen Riley, 32, of Cohoes was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant out of Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is continuing. Cohoes Police say there might be additional arrests.