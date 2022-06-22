WESTERLO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Department of Public Works (DPW) announced the closure of County Route 402 and County Route 404 beginning Monday, June 27, at 7 a.m. The closures are due to the town’s Culvert Replacement Project.

The County Route 402 culvert is located approximately 580 feet west of the intersection of County Route 402 and Sherwood Raod. The County Route 404 culvert is located approximately 350 feet east of the intersection of County Route 404 and County Route 401.

Both culverts will be closed at the same time and signed detours will be posted. The DPW anticipates the work to be completed by September 2.