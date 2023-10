SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Department of Public Works announced that part of State Route 85 (New Scotland Road) in Slingerlands will be closed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, October 13. Both directions will be closed from Kenwood Avenue to Mullens Road.

During the closure, the interim steel truss Rail Trail Bridge will be set into place above the roadway. The bridge is expected to reopen to pedestrian traffic on October 31.