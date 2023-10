NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A portion of the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail will be closed in New Scotland from Tuesday, October 10, to Friday, October 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The Albany County Department of Public Works made the announcement Friday.

The rail trail will be temporarily closed between the intersections of Hilton Road and Upper Font Grove Road to safely remove and eventually replace the old decking on the Bender Melon Farm Preserve Bridge.