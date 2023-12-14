ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mufid Fawaz Alkhader is facing a second charge: Conspiracy to make a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. Court documents allege he had a friend buy a shotgun for him back in November, that was later used outside Temple Israel in Albany hours before the first night of Hanukkah.

According to those documents, Alkhader told police he wanted to buy a gun but was ineligible because of a prior order of protection or restraining order. He then contacted a friend, identified in the court documents at “Co-Conspirator #1,” who agreed to purchase a shotgun for him. That individual told police they were given $700 cash to buy the gun and paid at least $200 to make the purchase, lying on the ATF forms in the process, which is a federal crime.

According to police, Alkhader then used that shotgun outside Temple Israel in Albany on Dec. 7, leading to a lockdown of the temple, where children were in school, and of Saint Peter’s Hospital next door.

Alkhader also told police the events in the Middle East have impacted him. Police told reporters he was heard saying “Free Palestine” when officers arrested him.

The latest allegation is in addition to an earlier charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, related to his use of marijuana. Possessing a firearm while using marijuana is still illegal under federal law.

With these two charges, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison. Right now, he is being held in Albany County Jail without bail. The judge called him a flight risk and danger to the community.