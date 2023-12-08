ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused of firing his shotgun near the Temple Israel was in federal court Friday morning and NEWS10 has the latest on the charges he is facing.

28-year-old Mufid Alkhader could be seen leaving federal court less than 24 hours after he allegedly fire shots at temple Israel. Alkhader was born in Iraq is now a us citizen and living in Schenectady. Police say he fired his shotgun two times in the air in front of Temple Israel. He was arrested shortly thereafter in a nearby lot. Police say they are investigating this as a hate crime. “We were told by responding officers that he made a comment ‘free Palestine’,” said Chief Eric Hawkins.

Courts documents obtained by NEWS10 reveal Alkhader also told police that the conflict in the middle east has had an impact on him and he also admitted to being a regular marijuana user.

Investigators concluded the gun used came from out of state. He is being charged with unlawful use of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a firearm for having a gun that crossed state lines.

“It’s not a defensible case,” said Hank Greenburg who is a lawyer and spokesperson with the Jewish Federation of Northeast New York. He believes law enforcement throughout the capital region will aggressively prosecute the case. “There are witnesses that saw him fire was shotgun in front of Temple Israel what he said how he said it there are multiple Witnesses my expectation is there will eventually be a guilty plea to some charges,” said Greenberg.

In court today, Alkhader only answered yes to the judge’s questions if he understood the charges and proceedings. He is being represented by Federal Public Defender Timothy Austin who at this time waived preliminary and deposition hearings until a date could be decided on.

“Frankly, it’s to be expected in a case like this and of such significance to the entire community that the Department of Justice have stepped in and prosecuted this case,” said Greenberg.