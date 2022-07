The telephone that was damaged during the crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A telephone pole has been damaged after a one-car crash near near Delaware Avenue and Jefferson Street in Albany. The Albany Police Department said the traffic light on Madison and Lark Street is currently out.

Police said the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. National Grid is one scene and working to repair the telephone pole. Crews were also at the scene cleaning up debris.

Police said drivers should use caution while driving in the area.