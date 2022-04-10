ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At about 2:51 p.m., the Guilderland Police Department received a report of shots fired in the parking lot of Crossgates Mall near the Best Buy. Police said a 17-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to the hand.

According to the police, the suspects in this incident all fled prior to the officers’ arrival. Officials said the minor was transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated and remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Guilderland Police Department, Criminal Investigation Unit at (518) 356-1501.