BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 14-year-old boy is being treated at Albany Medical Center after he was hit by a car in Berne Friday morning. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Beaver Dam Road and Suto Road around 9:26 a.m. Friday, after hearing the boy had been hit while riding his dirt bike.

The Middleburgh teen was driving south on Suto Road when officials say he ran a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a Toyota Prius. The boy suffered a leg injury and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The occupants of the Prius were uninjured. Assisting with the incident was the Albany County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, Albany County Sheriff’s Office EMS, the New York State Police, East Berne Fire and Rescue, Berne Fire and Rescue, and Helderberg Ambulance.