ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local teenager was recognized on Wednesday for bringing a butterfly sanctuary to Albany’s South End neighborhood. Olivia Rose was named the Albany County Citizen of the Month.

The 15-year old turned a vacant lot into a habitat for butterflies and pollinators. She’s also gone into local schools to teach other students about the important of monarch butterflies and to show them it’s never too soon to make a difference.

“I noticed a lot of pollution and struggles within my community, and I knew I had to be the one to fix something,” Rose said.

The sanctuary also includes a free book exchange cabinet as well as a garden that has provided 75 pounds of fresh produce.