ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 15-year-old has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a staff member at the Capital District Secure Facility. Police said the teen was housed at the facility for the original charge of second-degree murder.

According to a report, the teen assaulted a senior counselor by striking them in the face several times knocking the counselor to the ground. While the counselor was on the ground, the teen continued to punch and kick the counselor.

Police said the counselor suffered injuries to thier head and neck. The teen was charged with one count of third-degree assault which is a misdemeanor. The 15-year-old was issued an appearance ticket for Albany County Probation.