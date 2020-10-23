Teen arrested in connection to December robbery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are reporting the arrest of a 17-year-old in connection to a robbery at a Hazlehurst Terrace home in December 2019. The alleged adolescent offender’s name will not be released due to his age.

Investigators say the Claverack teen was charged with:

First-degree robbery

First- and second-degree burglary

Petit larceny

Police say that on Sunday, December 15 at about 11:45 a.m., the offender snuck in through a basement door and threatened a 32-year-old resident with a golf club, demanding he hand over property. Ultimately, no injuries were reported, and the minor fled empty-handed.

The next day at around 11:30 a.m., police say he went back to the same home and stole a backpack.

LATEST STORIES