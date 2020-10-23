Teen arrested in connection to December robbery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are reporting the arrest of a 17-year-old in connection to a robbery at a Hazlehurst Terrace home in December 2019. The alleged adolescent offender’s name will not be released due to his age.
Investigators say the Claverack teen was charged with:
- First-degree robbery
- First- and second-degree burglary
- Petit larceny
Police say that on Sunday, December 15 at about 11:45 a.m., the offender snuck in through a basement door and threatened a 32-year-old resident with a golf club, demanding he hand over property. Ultimately, no injuries were reported, and the minor fled empty-handed.
The next day at around 11:30 a.m., police say he went back to the same home and stole a backpack.
LATEST STORIES
- Boght Hills to switch to remote learning only for two weeks
- Americans struggle with food security amid pandemic
- History in Bronze: The John Brown Statue and his Farm
- How to make a “Candy Cannon”: Safe ways to trick-or-treat during COVID-19 pandemic
- Schenectady teams with CDTA to bring voters to the polls