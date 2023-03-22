ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Medical College students brought the Teddy Bear Hospital to the South End Children’s Café.

They talked to children in a comfortable environment using teddy bears to help children learn about nutrition, health, and medical procedures. It can also help them if they’ve experienced trauma and are having a difficult time talking about it.

The Albany Medical College has partnered with the South End Children’s Café for many years with medical students to help these children.