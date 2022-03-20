ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Capital Center was transformed into a giant gaming room this weekend for this year’s Hudson Valley Gamer Con. Collegiate esports players from across the country competed in a variety of different games throughout the weekend.

“The City of Albany could not be better. We’ll keep coming here as long as they keep doing this for us, it’s pretty spectacular,” said Dan Coonan, Commissioner of the Eastern College Athletic Conference, the host of the tournament which allowed players to compete while playing a variety of different games.

The ECAC event brought teams from across the country to Albany, but it was two schools hailing from the Capital Region that kicked off Sunday’s competition, with UAlbany taking on the College of Saint Rose in Overwatch.

“We’ve been playing together for a while, against St. Rose, so it’s really exciting to play against them on the big stage,” said Emma Mingot, a UAlbany esports athlete.

While Sunday’s action started with two local teams, players traveled to the Capital Center from as far as Nebraska and Idaho to compete.

“We get to travel a few times a year. This has become one of those we want to circle on the calendar. This is a great event and our students have had a great time,” said Doc Haskell, the head coach of Boise State’s esports team.

This weekend’s event is described as a great chance for gamers to compete against one another, have fun and collaborate with teammates, “Being a gamer is one thing, being a teammate is another. They come together in this world and we find out really what someone’s potential is through a video game,” Haskell explained.

“I never thought that there’d be a space for me when I joined UAlbany in my freshman year, they just came up with the esports program, I was able to join and find my little home on-campus,” Mingot said.

With many of us enjoy playing video games, organizers say esports, especially at the collegiate level, continues to grow, “And it’s going to keep getting bigger and better I think,” says Coonan.

On top of the collegiate players, everyone could also pre-register to play in public tournaments for Super Smash Bros, NBA 2k22 and Madden for an opportunity to win cash prizes.