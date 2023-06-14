ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Husband and wife duo Susie and Jay Pittenger are set to open up Black Dahlia Tattoo & Oddity Parlour in downtown Albany. They are relocating to upstate New York from Pittsburgh to open their new shop.

In Pittsburgh, Susie owns a tattoo and vintage shop. She has over 11 years of experience in the tattoo industry.

“I built my other shop, Sanctuary Pittsburgh, to be an inclusive space for tattooing and self-expression, and I hope to do the same in the Capital Region,” she said. “We really love upstate, especially Albany, and can’t wait to be part of the community here.”

Black Dahlia will be the Pittengers’ private studio and space to put the strange and unique items they’re collected over the years. The oddity retail section will be on the ground floor and the tattoo parlour will be on the second floor.

The oddity section will have a variety of items including Victorian-era antiques, strange vintage, old books, taxidermy, Halloween décor, goth apparel, dark arts, and curated items by local artists. “We enjoy all things dark and spooky and want to bring our love for these items to Albany,” said Susie.

With the owners working to open their new shop, they have been coming to Albany a week each month to do guest spots at Cold River Body Arts on Madison Avenue. The Pittengers are still in the beginning stages of opening Black Dahlia and hope to close on the purchase of the building at the end of June.

The shop will be located near Pearl and Sheridan Streets. They are hoping to open the shop in the late fall, but don’t have the construction dates yet.