ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From doors to windows, knobs to light fixtures, a treasure trove of historic gems are waiting to be uncovered at the Architectural Parts Warehouse in Albany. Since 1978, it’s been serving as the Capital Region’s only nonprofit architectural salvage warehouse.

The set designer for The Gilded Age was a regular customer during filming in the Capital Region, according to Warehouse Manager David Ritrovato. With new items coming in weekly, you never know what you’ll find while shopping. When wooden booths from Albany’s beloved long-time establishment Lombardo’s showed up, those relics were gone in just two hours.

The Historic Albany Foundation is always in need of volunteers to help out! If you have an interest in preservation, advocacy, or history and want to get involved with their efforts, contact them.

The Architectural Parts Warehouse is located at 89 Lexington Avenue in Albany. Their hours are as follows: