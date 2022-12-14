ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A TAKE 5 top-prize winning ticket was sold in Albany for the December 13 evening drawing. The ticket, which is worth $36,200.50, was purchased at Lark Central Market, on Lark Street in Albany.

Tuesday’s winning TAKE 5 evening numbers were 4-7-10-13-22. TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket should check their numbers on the New York State Lottery website, and see if they have the winning numbers that correspond with the midday or evening drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.