ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lucky Stewart’s Shops customer purchased a top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $9,800.50. The winning ticket was from the March 1 evening drawing sold at the Stewart’s located at 875 New Scotland Avenue in Albany.

The winning numbers were 28, 32, 34, 37, and 39. The winning numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39.

The drawings are televised once at 2:30 p.m., and again at 10:30 p.m. According to the New York Lottery, a lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the original drawing date.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.6B in the fiscal year 2021-2022 to help support education in New York State. If you or someone you love has a gambling problem, you may call the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-864-7369 or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text messaging rates may apply.