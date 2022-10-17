LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Lottery announced on Sunday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the October TAKE 5 drawing, and it was purchased at a Stewart’s Shop at 605 Loudon Road in Latham. The ticket is worth $12,965.00.

The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. A lottery draw game prize can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing, up to any amount.

The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. The New York State Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.6B in the fiscal year 2021-2022 to help support education in New York State.