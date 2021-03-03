TAKE-5 ticket worth over $61K sold in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Lottery announced on Wednesday morning that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the March 2 TAKE-5 drawing. The ticket, worth $61,559, was purchased at the Hannaford on Wolf Road in Albany.

The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The TAKE 5 drawing is televised every day at 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

