ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Taco and Margarita Festival will be held at the MVP Arena in Albany on October 8. VIP doors will open at 11 a.m., and general admission (GA) doors will be opened at noon. Tickets can be purchased at the MVP Arena website, with VIP tickets starting at $49, and GA tickets starting at $15. The MVP Arena is located on 51 S. Pearl St.

On top of tacos and margaritas, festival goers can expect a live DJ, live professional wrestling, tequila infused BBQ sauce, and over 20 local shopping vendors as well. The MVP Arena is also seeking out food vendors, and anyone interested can fill out an application at their website. It is important to note the cost of a ticket does not include the price of tacos or margaritas.