VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Criminal charges are pending after a suspicious gas leak in Voorheesville. Police said the incident took place on Lexington Court.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office received a call for medical assistance around 3 p.m. Monday. A gas leak was found inside the home, and seven neighboring homes were also evacuated.

National Grid shut off the gas to the initial house as crews investigated. The person who lived inside the home was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment of a mental health crisis.

Investigators determined the gas supply to the dryer was intentionally damaged, and criminal charges could be pending.