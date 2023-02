A suspicious bag was found outside the Lark Street Tavern in the city of Albany on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation has begun after a suspicious bag was found on Madison Avenue near Lark Street.

The bag was found outside of Lark Street Tavern just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both Albany police and New York State Police arrived to investigate.

After a couple of hours, the scene was determined to be all clear. The bag was secured, and police are working to determine who left it in the area.