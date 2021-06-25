Surprise send-off given to retiring teacher at local elementary school

Albany County

by: Ric Easton

Posted: / Updated:

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Abram Lansing Elementary School in Cohoes is losing a combined 150 years of experience as five teachers retired on Friday. And the husband of one of them had a little surprise for her on her last day.

“My wife, Lisa Ethier, she’s been teaching here at Abram Lansing for 31 years, and it’s her final day,” Gary Ethier said. “She’s walking her class out for the last time.”

“This is 31 years of her life, and it’s been lucky for those of us that work with her, and she’s had generations now,” Principal Cliff Bird said. “I mean, if you think how many students have even graduated from high school and having had her for their second or third grade.”

“I don’t know how I feel,” Lisa said. “I’ve loved my job, so I’m ready to go but, it’s hard.  The kids are amazing. It’s been a really hard year with COVID and everything, but the kids just rose above everything and they were amazing. I’ve made incredible friends here. Incredible friends, um you know, 31 years is a long time. It’s bittersweet.”

Happy Retirement!

