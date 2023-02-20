ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sur La Table, a kitchen and culinary store, is set to open a new location in Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany this summer. This comes after another kitchen retailer, Different Drummer’s Kitchen, moved out of the Plaza.

Sur La Table offers cooking classes, in-store events and demonstrations, along with selling kitchen products and utensils. Founded in 1972, Sur La Table currently has retail locations in 20 states. Along with Stuyvesant Plaza, Sur La Table will be opening stores in Glendale, Wisconsin, Canton, Connecticut, and White Plains, New York.

“We are thrilled to continue to grow our retail business and to give our customers local storefronts to spark their innovation in the kitchen,” says Jordan Voloshin, CEO of Sur La Table. “By expanding our retail footprint strategically, we’ve targeted specific markets providing new and familiar communities with a retail destination that offers the 50 years of cooking expertise that the brand is known for.”

Different Drummer’s Kitchen closed its Stuyvesant Plaza location at the end of January to move into Crossgates Mall. Owner Andrew Meisberger said the new owners of Stuyvesant Plaza didn’t renew the store’s lease and Sur La Table moving into the Plaza would have caused competition.