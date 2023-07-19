GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sur La Table, a kitchen and culinary store, is celebrating its grand opening in Stuyvesant Plaza on Saturday, July 22. Instead of a ribbon cutting, representatives will be breaking an oversized baguette baked by Bountiful Bread.

The store has already opened, but is officially celebrating this weekend. Sur La Table is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, the store will be featuring giveaways, sweepstakes and tastings, including coffee sampling Uncommon Grounds. The first 150 customers will get a Sur La Table towel set with the purchase of $100 or more. Guests could also win a free cooking class for two by interacting with Sur La Table on social media.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to Capital Region guests at this spectacular Stuyvesant Plaza storefront,” said Sur La Table CEO Jordan Voloshin. “We couldn’t dream of a better environment for our first shop in upstate New York. With an exciting mix of local and national retailers and restaurants, we look forward to collaborating with our neighbors and being a resource to the community.”

Sur La Table offers cooking classes, in-store events and demonstrations, along with selling kitchen products and utensils. Founded in 1972, Sur La Table currently has retail locations in 20 states.

“Stuyvesant Plaza is excited to welcome Sur La Table,” said Stuyvesant Plaza General Manager Rachel Ferluge. “With more than 50 years of history, an incredible product selection and a strong focus on events and education, Sur La Table is a gathering place for chefs of all levels to learn from experts and each other. The brand is a wonderful addition to Stuyvesant Plaza and the Capital Region.”

Stuyvesant Plaza also recently renewed the leases for three of its tenants. The businesses are Circles, Lola Saratoga, and Peaches Café.