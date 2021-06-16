Supportive housing development opens in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was announced Tuesday the opening of the Michael’s House, a $6 million project developed by St. Catherine’s Center for Children. The development will provide 20 units of supportive housing for youth and families experiencing homelessness in the city of Albany.

Funded through the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, the development offers permanent housing and supportive services for youth and families where the head of household is diagnosed with a serious mental illness or substance use disorder.

Michael’s House replaced a vacant former adult home and features a modern three-story apartment building. The units are specifically reserved for youth aging out of foster care and families facing homelessness.

St. Catherine’s will provide residents with case management, care coordination, nutritional training, workforce development, parenting classes, and mental health/substance use treatment.

The project received $5.6 million in financing from the state’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program, which is administered by state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. In addition, funding will be provided through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, a grant from the New York State Energy Research Development Authority and the Foundation of St. Catherine’s Center for the Children.

