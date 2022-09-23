ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State University of New York (SUNY) announced the Technology Accelerator Fund (TAF) invested $300,000 in faculty-led projects to further the development of eight innovations that are poised for commercial success. Some of the innovations include software to simplify drug discovery from the University at Albany (UAlbany), a teaching platform designed as a game to teach K-12 students to protect themselves online from cyber threats from SUNY Canton and technology that enhances current treatments of blood cancers from Stony Brook University.

“SUNY-led innovation and technology has the potential to change lives, and the SUNY Technology Accelerator Fund underscores our commitment to research and development throughout our campuses,” said SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah Stanley. “From educational technology to manufacturing enhancements to sustainable and medical advances, the 2022 TAF recipients’ research isn’t just groundbreaking, it is a catalyst for a better future for our society. I am immensely proud of their work, and I congratulate them for joining the ranks of SUNY TAF winners.”

The 2022 SUNY TAF Class marks the program’s tenth investment round, as this year’s eight projects will join a portfolio of 57 technologies funded by TAF. TAF’s goal is to bring SUNY research to market and targets critical research and development milestones. TAF also aims to increase the likelihood of potential investors and other partners to make these early-stage technologies into products and services with life-changing capabilities.

The SUNY TAF Class of 2022 includes:

· Thomas Begley, professor of biological sciences and associate director of the RNA Institute at the University at Albany, has developed software that can dramatically simplify drug discovery as well as patient stratification for personalized medicine.

· Scott Schiffres, associate professor of mechanical engineering at Binghamton University, has developed a technology that can detect the age and quality of powders used in the additive manufacturing industry in its original space without sacrificing printing speed and without significant hardware modification.

· Shenqiang Ren, professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the University at Buffalo, has developed a printed, high electrical, and thermal conductive copper conductor that could lead to lighter, durable, and energy-efficient flexible electronics.

· Kambiz Ghanzinour, associate professor at the center for criminal justice, intelligence, and cybersecurity at SUNY Canton, has developed a game-based platform for teaching K-12 students to protect themselves from cyberthreats.

· Bandaru Ramarao, professor and chair of chemical engineering at SUNY ESF, has developed a polymer that can convert agro-industrial waste into novel bioplastics for use in packaging.

· Woongje Sung, associate professor of nanoengineering at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, developed a novel power semiconductor device and packaging technology to enable and provide more reliable, rugged, and efficient solution for power electronics.

· Juntao Luo, associate professor of pharmacology and surgery at the Upstate Medical University, has invented novel materials that can effectively deliver various therapeutic drugs for targeted disease treatments.

· Clinton Rubin, distinguished professor of biomedical engineering at Stony Brook University, has developed a technology focused on delivering non-invasive mechanical signals to stimulate T-cell growth and enhance current treatments of blood cancers.