SUNY Poly hosts Lego robotics competition

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over 200 kindergarten to ninth grade students are registered to compete tomorrow in a robotics competition at SUNY Poly’s NanoTech Complex. Students will design and build robots based on a Lego line of kits meant to inspire STEM learning in young engineers.

Instead of engaging in a trial by combat to see which robot is strongest, kindergarteners and first through fourth graders will record the process of designing, constructing, and coding advanced Lego models.

Fourth through ninth graders will program their robots to navigate precise missions, trigger mechanisms, and move items around on a Lego game board.

No robotic violence is planned for the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. event, part of a series of Hudson Valley FIRST Lego League Expos. Depending on their performance, teams from higher grade levels might advance to the state competition on SUNY Poly’s Utica Campus in March.

The Central New York 2020 Regionals at the Wildcat Field House should gather around 3,000 high schoolers from around the world to compete.

FIRST—“For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology”—is a nonprofit organization that runs global tournaments and exhibitions for kids who make robots.